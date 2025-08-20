Уроки
01. Work and jobs. Celebrities. Shopping. Creative occupations
17 мин
02. City and country. Places and lifestyles. Safety rules. Road signs
17 мин
03. Adjectives (categories and order). Describing people, objects, places
23 мин
04. Hobbies and free time activities: play, go, do
15 мин
05. Reflexive pronouns
9 мин
06. Passive Voice. Present Perfect/Past Simple/Past Continuous
11 мин
07. Noun (Gender/plurals/irregular plurals/compounds/only singular/Group nouns)
20 мин
08. Relative clauses (who/that/which/whose/where/why)
13 мин
09. Clauses of concession although/in spite of/ despite/while /whereas/even though
12 мин
10. Clauses of purpose in order (not) to do smth/so as not todo/so that she can/could do
11 мин
11. Participle 1/2 (doing/done)
17 мин
12. Complex object (see/watch/hear/notice smb do /doing)
14 мин
13. Complex object (let/make smb DO smth/be made /be allowed to do smth)
15 мин
14. Reporting verbs. Questions. Orders and requests
20 мин
15. Reporting verbs. Reporting a conversation. Reported statement
14 мин
16. Reported speech. Sequence of tenses
23 мин
17. Conditional 0
15 мин
18. Придаточные времени (when, as soon as, till, until, after, before)
13 мин
19. Нулевой артикль
13 мин
20. Clauses of reason because, as, since, because of, due to; too/enough
11 мин
21. The Passive Voice (Present simple/Present Continuous)
16 мин
22. Неопределенный артикль
13 мин
23. Clauses of Result So /such,So … that, such a nice day that
13 мин
24. Complex object (want/would like /expect/know smb to do smth)
12 мин
25. The Passive Voice. Future Simple/ Conditionals/ Modals
18 мин
26. Определенный артикль
18 мин
27. Conditional 1
9 мин
28. Present Simple / Present Continuous
21 мин
29. Future Simple/to be going to
12 мин
30. Future Continuous
11 мин
31. Be used to/get used to
16 мин
32. Would, used to
13 мин
33. Past Perfect Continuous, Past Perfect
17 мин
34. Past Simple, Past Continuous, Past Perfect
18 мин
35. Present Perfect Simple, Present Perfect Continuous
16 мин
36. Present Perfect Continuous
18 мин
37. State verbs
18 мин