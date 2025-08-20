Search
Библиотека InternetUrok.ruАнглийский язык, 7 класс Тема 1. Уроки
Назад

Уроки

Тема 1

01. Work and jobs. Celebrities. Shopping. Creative occupations

17 мин

02. City and country. Places and lifestyles. Safety rules. Road signs

17 мин

03. Adjectives (categories and order). Describing people, objects, places

23 мин

04. Hobbies and free time activities: play, go, do

15 мин

05. Reflexive pronouns

9 мин

06. Passive Voice. Present Perfect/Past Simple/Past Continuous

11 мин

07. Noun (Gender/plurals/irregular plurals/compounds/only singular/Group nouns)

20 мин

08. Relative clauses (who/that/which/whose/where/why)

13 мин

09. Clauses of concession although/in spite of/ despite/while /whereas/even though

12 мин

10. Clauses of purpose in order (not) to do smth/so as not todo/so that she can/could do

11 мин

11. Participle 1/2 (doing/done)

17 мин

12. Complex object (see/watch/hear/notice smb do /doing)

14 мин

13. Complex object (let/make smb DO smth/be made /be allowed to do smth)

15 мин

14. Reporting verbs. Questions. Orders and requests

20 мин

15. Reporting verbs. Reporting a conversation. Reported statement

14 мин

16. Reported speech. Sequence of tenses

23 мин

17. Conditional 0

15 мин

18. Придаточные времени (when, as soon as, till, until, after, before)

13 мин

19. Нулевой артикль

13 мин

20. Clauses of reason because, as, since, because of, due to; too/enough

11 мин

21. The Passive Voice (Present simple/Present Continuous)

16 мин

22. Неопределенный артикль

13 мин

23. Clauses of Result So /such,So … that, such a nice day that

13 мин

24. Complex object (want/would like /expect/know smb to do smth)

12 мин

25. The Passive Voice. Future Simple/ Conditionals/ Modals

18 мин

26. Определенный артикль

18 мин

27. Conditional 1

9 мин

28. Present Simple / Present Continuous

21 мин

29. Future Simple/to be going to

12 мин

30. Future Continuous

11 мин

31. Be used to/get used to

16 мин

32. Would, used to

13 мин

33. Past Perfect Continuous, Past Perfect

17 мин

34. Past Simple, Past Continuous, Past Perfect

18 мин

35. Present Perfect Simple, Present Perfect Continuous

16 мин

36. Present Perfect Continuous

18 мин

37. State verbs

18 мин

15. Reporting verbs. Reporting a conversation. Reported statement