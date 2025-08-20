01 . Work and jobs. Celebrities. Shopping. Creative occupations 17 мин

02 . City and country. Places and lifestyles. Safety rules. Road signs 17 мин

03 . Adjectives (categories and order). Describing people, objects, places 23 мин

04 . Hobbies and free time activities: play, go, do 15 мин

05 . Reflexive pronouns 9 мин

06 . Passive Voice. Present Perfect/Past Simple/Past Continuous 11 мин

07 . Noun (Gender/plurals/irregular plurals/compounds/only singular/Group nouns) 20 мин

08 . Relative clauses (who/that/which/whose/where/why) 13 мин

09 . Clauses of concession although/in spite of/ despite/while /whereas/even though 12 мин

10 . Clauses of purpose in order (not) to do smth/so as not todo/so that she can/could do 11 мин

11 . Participle 1/2 (doing/done) 17 мин

12 . Complex object (see/watch/hear/notice smb do /doing) 14 мин

13 . Complex object (let/make smb DO smth/be made /be allowed to do smth) 15 мин

14 . Reporting verbs. Questions. Orders and requests 20 мин

15 . Reporting verbs. Reporting a conversation. Reported statement 14 мин

16 . Reported speech. Sequence of tenses 23 мин

17 . Conditional 0 15 мин

18 . Придаточные времени (when, as soon as, till, until, after, before) 13 мин

19 . Нулевой артикль 13 мин

20 . Clauses of reason because, as, since, because of, due to; too/enough 11 мин

21 . The Passive Voice (Present simple/Present Continuous) 16 мин

22 . Неопределенный артикль 13 мин

23 . Clauses of Result So /such,So … that, such a nice day that 13 мин

24 . Complex object (want/would like /expect/know smb to do smth) 12 мин

25 . The Passive Voice. Future Simple/ Conditionals/ Modals 18 мин

26 . Определенный артикль 18 мин

27 . Conditional 1 9 мин

28 . Present Simple / Present Continuous 21 мин

29 . Future Simple/to be going to 12 мин

30 . Future Continuous 11 мин

31 . Be used to/get used to 16 мин

32 . Would, used to 13 мин

33 . Past Perfect Continuous, Past Perfect 17 мин

34 . Past Simple, Past Continuous, Past Perfect 18 мин

35 . Present Perfect Simple, Present Perfect Continuous 16 мин

36 . Present Perfect Continuous 18 мин