01 . Способы выражения будущих событий 34 мин

02 . Modal verbs for different purposes 31 мин

03 . Comparative and superlative adjectives. Gradable/non-gradable adjectives. Order of adjectives 48 мин

04 . Music. Films. Theatre. William Shakespeare 22 мин

05 . Условные предложения 1, 2, и 3 типов. Конструкции I wish / If only 37 мин

06 . Public services. Jobs and qualities 21 мин

07 . Extreme activities. Survival. First aid 24 мин

08 . Emotions. Idioms 26 мин

09 . Technology. Internet 20 мин

10 . Painting. Illusions. Types of art 16 мин

11 . Living in the country and in the city. Neighbours 19 мин

12 . Cars and driving. Map symbols and road features 22 мин

13 . Customs, traditions and superstitions 24 мин

14 . Amazing animals. Mysterious creatures 20 мин

15 . Конструкции USED TO / WOULD. Привычки в прошлом 24 мин

16 . Sleep. Dreams and nightmares. Fears and phobia 19 мин

17 . Придаточные предложения: времени, результата, цели (clauses of time, result and purpose) 26 мин

18 . Вопросительные слова в сочетании с -ever 18 мин

19 . Местоимения: личные, притяжательные и объектные. Местоимения some/any/no/every и их производные 26 мин

20 . Неличные формы глагола: инфинитив, герундий, причастия 29 мин

21 . Houses. Household chores 22 мин

22 . Часть 3. Modal verbs expressing prohibition 13 мин

23 . Clause of manner 13 мин

24 . Types of comparison 18 мин

25 . Прилагательное Adjectives 16 мин

26 . Causative form 11 мин

27 . Questions Tags 15 мин

28 . Modal verbs expressing Plans and arrangements, orders and instructions 13 мин

29 . Modal verbs expressing requests-suggestions-offers 17 мин

30 . Modal verbs used for Asking-giving a permission 18 мин

31 . Modal verbs expressing advice and criticism 15 мин

32 . Modal verbs expressing absence of necessity (needn’t do/don’t need to do, didn’t Need to/didn’t have to, needn’t have done) 12 мин

33 . Modals expressing necessity and obligation (must/have to/ Ought to/need) 20 мин

34 . Modals expressing ability (can, could, be able to) 18 мин

35 . Verbs used with infinitive and gerund without difference in meaning 10 мин

36 . Gerund 24 мин

37 . Infinite forms of the verb. Full and bare Infinitive 25 мин

38 . Regular and irregular comparative degrees of adjectives 10 мин

39 . Verbs used with infinitive and gerund different in meaning 18 мин

40 . Forms of the infinitive. Формы инфинитива 19 мин

41 . Adverbs with 2 forms and Different in meaning 12 мин

42 . Adverbs. Degrees of comparison. Наречия. Степени сравнения 20 мин

43 . «But for» structure / Структура «если бы не...»

44 . Mixed Conditionals. Придаточные условия смешанного типа

45 . Сожаления, относящиеся к настоящему и прошлому