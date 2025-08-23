Search
Библиотека InternetUrok.ruАнглийский язык, 9 класс Тема 1. Уроки
Назад

Уроки

Тема 1

01. Способы выражения будущих событий

34 мин

02. Modal verbs for different purposes

31 мин

03. Comparative and superlative adjectives. Gradable/non-gradable adjectives. Order of adjectives

48 мин

04. Music. Films. Theatre. William Shakespeare

22 мин

05. Условные предложения 1, 2, и 3 типов. Конструкции I wish / If only

37 мин

06. Public services. Jobs and qualities

21 мин

07. Extreme activities. Survival. First aid

24 мин

08. Emotions. Idioms

26 мин

09. Technology. Internet

20 мин

10. Painting. Illusions. Types of art

16 мин

11. Living in the country and in the city. Neighbours

19 мин

12. Cars and driving. Map symbols and road features

22 мин

13. Customs, traditions and superstitions

24 мин

14. Amazing animals. Mysterious creatures

20 мин

15. Конструкции USED TO / WOULD. Привычки в прошлом

24 мин

16. Sleep. Dreams and nightmares. Fears and phobia

19 мин

17. Придаточные предложения: времени, результата, цели (clauses of time, result and purpose)

26 мин

18. Вопросительные слова в сочетании с -ever

18 мин

19. Местоимения: личные, притяжательные и объектные. Местоимения some/any/no/every и их производные

26 мин

20. Неличные формы глагола: инфинитив, герундий, причастия

29 мин

21. Houses. Household chores

22 мин

22. Часть 3. Modal verbs expressing prohibition

13 мин

23. Clause of manner

13 мин

24. Types of comparison

18 мин

25. Прилагательное Adjectives

16 мин

26. Causative form

11 мин

27. Questions Tags

15 мин

28. Modal verbs expressing Plans and arrangements, orders and instructions

13 мин

29. Modal verbs expressing requests-suggestions-offers

17 мин

30. Modal verbs used for Asking-giving a permission

18 мин

31. Modal verbs expressing advice and criticism

15 мин

32. Modal verbs expressing absence of necessity (needn’t do/don’t need to do, didn’t Need to/didn’t have to, needn’t have done)

12 мин

33. Modals expressing necessity and obligation (must/have to/ Ought to/need)

20 мин

34. Modals expressing ability (can, could, be able to)

18 мин

35. Verbs used with infinitive and gerund without difference in meaning

10 мин

36. Gerund

24 мин

37. Infinite forms of the verb. Full and bare Infinitive

25 мин

38. Regular and irregular comparative degrees of adjectives

10 мин

39. Verbs used with infinitive and gerund different in meaning

18 мин

40. Forms of the infinitive. Формы инфинитива

19 мин

41. Adverbs with 2 forms and Different in meaning

12 мин

42. Adverbs. Degrees of comparison. Наречия. Степени сравнения

20 мин

43. «But for» structure / Структура «если бы не...»

44. Mixed Conditionals. Придаточные условия смешанного типа

45. Сожаления, относящиеся к настоящему и прошлому

46. Сожаления и пожелания

44. Mixed Conditionals. Придаточные условия смешанного типа