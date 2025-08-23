Уроки
01. Способы выражения будущих событий
34 мин
02. Modal verbs for different purposes
31 мин
03. Comparative and superlative adjectives. Gradable/non-gradable adjectives. Order of adjectives
48 мин
04. Music. Films. Theatre. William Shakespeare
22 мин
05. Условные предложения 1, 2, и 3 типов. Конструкции I wish / If only
37 мин
06. Public services. Jobs and qualities
21 мин
07. Extreme activities. Survival. First aid
24 мин
08. Emotions. Idioms
26 мин
09. Technology. Internet
20 мин
10. Painting. Illusions. Types of art
16 мин
11. Living in the country and in the city. Neighbours
19 мин
12. Cars and driving. Map symbols and road features
22 мин
13. Customs, traditions and superstitions
24 мин
14. Amazing animals. Mysterious creatures
20 мин
15. Конструкции USED TO / WOULD. Привычки в прошлом
24 мин
16. Sleep. Dreams and nightmares. Fears and phobia
19 мин
17. Придаточные предложения: времени, результата, цели (clauses of time, result and purpose)
26 мин
18. Вопросительные слова в сочетании с -ever
18 мин
19. Местоимения: личные, притяжательные и объектные. Местоимения some/any/no/every и их производные
26 мин
20. Неличные формы глагола: инфинитив, герундий, причастия
29 мин
21. Houses. Household chores
22 мин
22. Часть 3. Modal verbs expressing prohibition
13 мин
23. Clause of manner
13 мин
24. Types of comparison
18 мин
25. Прилагательное Adjectives
16 мин
26. Causative form
11 мин
27. Questions Tags
15 мин
28. Modal verbs expressing Plans and arrangements, orders and instructions
13 мин
29. Modal verbs expressing requests-suggestions-offers
17 мин
30. Modal verbs used for Asking-giving a permission
18 мин
31. Modal verbs expressing advice and criticism
15 мин
32. Modal verbs expressing absence of necessity (needn’t do/don’t need to do, didn’t Need to/didn’t have to, needn’t have done)
12 мин
33. Modals expressing necessity and obligation (must/have to/ Ought to/need)
20 мин
34. Modals expressing ability (can, could, be able to)
18 мин
35. Verbs used with infinitive and gerund without difference in meaning
10 мин
36. Gerund
24 мин
37. Infinite forms of the verb. Full and bare Infinitive
25 мин
38. Regular and irregular comparative degrees of adjectives
10 мин
39. Verbs used with infinitive and gerund different in meaning
18 мин
40. Forms of the infinitive. Формы инфинитива
19 мин
41. Adverbs with 2 forms and Different in meaning
12 мин
42. Adverbs. Degrees of comparison. Наречия. Степени сравнения
20 мин
43. «But for» structure / Структура «если бы не...»
44. Mixed Conditionals. Придаточные условия смешанного типа
45. Сожаления, относящиеся к настоящему и прошлому
46. Сожаления и пожелания