Лексика
01. Cars and driving. Map symbols and road features
22 мин
02. Volunteering. Going green
24 мин
03. Habits. Food and health. Injuries and personal safety
38 мин
04. Music. Films. Theatre. William Shakespeare
22 мин
05. Public services. Jobs and qualities
21 мин
06. Emotions. Idioms
26 мин
07. Extreme activities. Survival. First aid
24 мин
08. Customs, traditions and superstitions
24 мин
09. Houses. Household chores
22 мин
10. Sleep. Dreams and nightmares. Fears and phobia
19 мин
11. Festivals and celebrations. Special occasions. Idioms with ‘cake’
23 мин
12. Living in the country and in the city. Neighbours
19 мин
13. Amazing animals. Mysterious creatures
20 мин
14. Painting. Illusions. Types of art
16 мин
15. Technology. Internet
20 мин