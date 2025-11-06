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Библиотека InternetUrok.ruАнглийский язык, 9 класс Тема 1. Лексика
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Лексика

Тема 1

01. Cars and driving. Map symbols and road features

22 мин

02. Volunteering. Going green

24 мин

03. Habits. Food and health. Injuries and personal safety

38 мин

04. Music. Films. Theatre. William Shakespeare

22 мин

05. Public services. Jobs and qualities

21 мин

06. Emotions. Idioms

26 мин

07. Extreme activities. Survival. First aid

24 мин

08. Customs, traditions and superstitions

24 мин

09. Houses. Household chores

22 мин

10. Sleep. Dreams and nightmares. Fears and phobia

19 мин

11. Festivals and celebrations. Special occasions. Idioms with ‘cake’

23 мин

12. Living in the country and in the city. Neighbours

19 мин

13. Amazing animals. Mysterious creatures

20 мин

14. Painting. Illusions. Types of art

16 мин

15. Technology. Internet

20 мин

07. Extreme activities. Survival. First aid

Тестирование

Обсуждение

Обсуждение